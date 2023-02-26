Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €51.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($54.79) target price on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.77 ($57.20) on Thursday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($76.73). The business’s 50 day moving average is €50.33 and its 200-day moving average is €50.28.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

