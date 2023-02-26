Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.5-58.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.53 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DH opened at $12.02 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

