DeversiFi Achieves Market Cap of $62.82 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002703 BTC on major exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $62.82 million and approximately $1,033.78 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

