dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $166.26 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $166.26 million and approximately $8,336.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00405068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.03077965 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $8,896.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

