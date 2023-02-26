Dogelon Mars (ELON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.88 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $236.42 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00420759 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.41 or 0.28440560 BTC.

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

