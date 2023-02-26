Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.63-$10.68 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a focus list rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

