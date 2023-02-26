Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Critical Contrast

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dynex Capital and American Strategic Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Strategic Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus price target of $14.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. American Strategic Investment has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.25%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

This table compares Dynex Capital and American Strategic Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $86.69 million 8.37 $143.16 million $3.58 3.77 American Strategic Investment $72.02 million 0.28 -$39.47 million ($22.16) -0.53

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. American Strategic Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Dynex Capital pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Strategic Investment pays out -1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 165.13% 7.25% 1.35% American Strategic Investment -51.66% -10.98% -4.59%

Summary

Dynex Capital beats American Strategic Investment on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans, as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The firm invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. The company was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.