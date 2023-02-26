EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. EAC has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $3,928.26 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00404627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0087111 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,703.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

