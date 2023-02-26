Eaton Vance Management Acquires 112,070 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.60% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $50,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

