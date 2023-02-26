Eaton Vance Management Acquires 19,915 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.94% of Wintrust Financial worth $46,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

