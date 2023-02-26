Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,334 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $49,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

