Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $64.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.