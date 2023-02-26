Eaton Vance Management Has $43.50 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,197 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.76% of Papa John’s International worth $43,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $111.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

