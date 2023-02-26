Eaton Vance Management Has $52.93 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,502 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $52,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Shares of COF opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $154.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

