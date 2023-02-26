Eaton Vance Management Sells 910 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of ANSYS worth $38,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

ANSYS stock opened at $291.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.70 and a 200-day moving average of $246.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.