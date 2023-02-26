eCash (XEC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.21 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $679.71 million and $7.21 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,513.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00579547 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00178048 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00043287 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,319,229,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
