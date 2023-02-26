ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $25.72 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $25.72 million and $823.28 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00218435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,618.64 or 1.00012807 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12701598 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $421.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

