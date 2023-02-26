Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $60.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 264.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

