Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. Enovis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $128.25.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Enovis

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $60,780.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $60,780.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,691 shares of company stock valued at $913,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Enovis by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

