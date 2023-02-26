Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $19.35 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.