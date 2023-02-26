Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $19.35 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

