EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of EOG traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.26. 8,752,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,683. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

