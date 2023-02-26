Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

EIF stock opened at C$49.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.93. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.67.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

