Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

TSE:EXE opened at C$6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$554.00 million, a P/E ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.83. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$6.47 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

