Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $357.46 million and approximately $60.44 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00077777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00054728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026375 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.