Filecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $301.99 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $6.89 or 0.00029388 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $301.99 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 393,356,897 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

