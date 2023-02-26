Financial Contrast: Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) versus ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK)

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Third Coast Bancshares 11.58% 5.72% 0.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Third Coast Bancshares $161.17 million 1.56 $18.66 million $1.24 15.02

Analyst Recommendations

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ECB Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats ECB Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

