Financial Review: Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) & Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating) and Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of C$64.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 25,593.0%. Cogeco Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cogeco Communications pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Cogeco Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A C$148.16 0.00 Cogeco Communications N/A N/A N/A $4.40 11.74

Profitability

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogeco Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Cogeco Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A Cogeco Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Cogeco Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cogeco Communications 0 4 2 0 2.33

Cogeco Communications has a consensus target price of $96.71, suggesting a potential upside of 87.34%. Given Cogeco Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cogeco Communications is more favorable than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Cogeco Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cogeco Communications beats Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband. The Consumer segment offers fixed wire line telecommunications services, pay television, data, and internet services to home customers. The Enterprise segment provides end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The WIB segment is composed of interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, VSAT, broadband access, information technology services, data and Internet services to Other Licensed Operator companies and institutions. The Others segment deals with Digital Service Operating Segments that does not meet the disclosure requirements for a reportable segments. The company was founded on September 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario. The American Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Breeezeline in 13 states: Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.The company was founded by Henri Audet in 1972 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.