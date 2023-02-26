First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FCNCO)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,640 shares of company stock worth $783,432.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.