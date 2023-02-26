First Citizens BancShares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $100.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $739.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $885.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $772.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 90.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,640 shares of company stock worth $783,432. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

