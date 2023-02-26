First Citizens BancShares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $100.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $739.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $885.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $772.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,640 shares of company stock worth $783,432. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.