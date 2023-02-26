Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.