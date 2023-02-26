Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
