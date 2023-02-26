Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00011336 BTC on exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $299,830.43 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00417878 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,560.90 or 0.28245783 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

