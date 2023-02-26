Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €26.32 ($28.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €27.40 and its 200 day moving average is €25.15. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($85.11).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.