Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 6.1 %

FYBR opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $54,468,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Frontier Communications Parent

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FYBR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

