Function X Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $84.49 million and approximately $861,855.60 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X Token Trading
