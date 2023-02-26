G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4,903.45 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00078095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00055158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026462 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003702 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

