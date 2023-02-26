GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 215 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.93. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

