Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Energy Transfer by 31.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,424,398 shares of company stock worth $18,382,780. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

