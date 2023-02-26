Galxe Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.98 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Galxe has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $104.74 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00008199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

