Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.34% of Chart Industries worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.87.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

