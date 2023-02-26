Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 500 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of QuidelOrtho worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL opened at $87.51 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About QuidelOrtho

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.