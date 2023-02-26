Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.61-3.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.61-$3.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.60.

GLPI stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.83%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

