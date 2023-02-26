GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 420

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 420 ($5.06) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GBGPF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Investec raised shares of GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Price Performance

Shares of GBGPF stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. GB Group has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.