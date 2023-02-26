Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$8.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $178.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.54. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

