GG TOKEN Price Tops $0.0949 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $121.53 million and $38,446.01 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00423034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.13 or 0.28594285 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09448768 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $77,952.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

