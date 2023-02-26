Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 916,942 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,605 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $45,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

