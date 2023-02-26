Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GMED. Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Globus Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after buying an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after buying an additional 1,370,271 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 280.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after buying an additional 689,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 76.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after buying an additional 462,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,581,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

