Gnosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.88 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $275.28 million and $2.88 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $106.30 or 0.00456941 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

