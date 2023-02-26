Golden Ocean Group Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 93.4% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

GOGL stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGL. Pareto Securities cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 24,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.