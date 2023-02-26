Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 2.8 %
GRP.U stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77.
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.