Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 2.8 %

GRP.U stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

